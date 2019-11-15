Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'On the Fence' About Another Baby: 'I Know the Clock, It's Ticking'

Is a seventh baby in the cards for Kim Zolciak-Biermann?

During a Bravo All Stars OG Housewives panel at BravoCon in New York City, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on Friday that she and husband Kroy Biermann are thinking of adding to their family that already includes six children.

“We’re on the fence. I’m 41. I know the clock, it’s ticking along. You’ll see in about six months or so if I do decide,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I’m going to have to hurry up. If we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it.”

“Kroy and I talk about it all the time,” she continued. “The kids are all in school, so it’s a nice break, and Kroy never really got a break when the kids were all babies, except during the NFL lockout.”

The reality star and former Atlanta Falcons player Biermann, 34, share twins Kane Ren and Kaia Rose, 6 this month, plus sons Kash Kade, 7, and Kroy “KJ” Jagger, 8, and daughters Ariana, 18, and Brielle, 22.

“If I do [have a seventh child], a boy though, please, because Kaia is going to be the death of me!” Zolciak-Biermann joked during the panel.

Though Biermann underwent a vasectomy in January 2014, the former NFL defensive player’s wife shared that the medical procedure is “easy to fix” during an October 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live and adding, “I want another boy, really bad” despite being “happy with what we have.”

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively following the panel on Friday, Zolciak-Biermann said they would try a vasectomy reversal first if they did decide they wanted another child. But as Biermann admitted of the potential procedure, “Sometimes I’m into it, and sometimes I’m not.”

They’d also consider adoption, Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE — but not surrogacy.

“I’m such a control freak that I’d have to know what [the surrogate] was up to every day,” she admitted. ” ‘What are you eating? How are you sleeping?’ … I have to give it to people who can do it, like Kandi [Burruss]. I really could never do it.”

During the Friday panel at BravoCon, Zolciak-Biermann gave an update on her kids, saying she “cried for days and days” over thinking about Ariana going off to college soon.

“Brielle, she’s back home, thank God! We started a cosmetics line together — me, her and Ariana — and she’s very involved with that,” the proud mom continued. “KJ, he’s an athlete. … Kash [is] a Leo. He has a big ego. The twins will be 6 next week.”

“The twin connection is bizarre. Something I will never understand,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “It’s a connection that Kroy and I, daily, are amazed at. They’re best friends. The twins are great.”

She also talked to PEOPLE about the bullying her daughter Ariana has faced over her weight, saying she “always [tries] to encourage my kids to be who they are.”

“KJ is big — he’s a whole head taller than anyone in his class. Than anyone in the grade, pretty much,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “So he’s dealt with the bullying when they have recess and they play football.”

“They don’t want KJ to be the quarterback because he’s too big. And it hurts his feelings because he has such a tender heart,” she explained.

“So when it comes to someone like KJ, with the bullying, I’m at the school and I’m dealing with the teacher and the principal,” Zolciak-Biermann shared. “They don’t put up with any of that in his school, so that was nipped in the bud.”