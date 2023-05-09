Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was seeking sole physical custody and joint legal custody of the four minor children, TMZ previously reported

Published on May 9, 2023 03:00 PM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann want different things for their children.

After The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 12 years, the former NFL player, 37, has filed for sole legal and physical custody, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

Documents previously obtained by TMZ indicate Zolciak-Biermann, 44, is pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Biermann.

"She's not cutting the kids off from Kroy," a source close to the mom of six tells PEOPLE. "She wants him to be involved as their dad."

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

A pal of the RHOA star recently told PEOPLE exclusively that she had been planning her split from her husband of nearly 12 years for "a long time," though that fact hasn't made the divorce news any easier for the blended family.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

"They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," the friend said, referencing Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/GC Images

PEOPLE has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann's reps for comment.

The Bravo star and her former NFL player husband met at a charity event in May 2010. Less than two years later, the pair wed in November 2011, which was documented on their reality show Don't Be Tardy. Don't Be Tardy evolved into showcasing the couple's daily life with their family.

On Monday, news broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from Biermann, according to TMZ. The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by the outlet. In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

