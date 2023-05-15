Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates with Kids on First Mother's Day Since Kroy Biermann Split

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was celebrated by all six of her kids on Mother's Day.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum kicked off celebrating the holiday with twins Kaia and Kane, 9, when she went to "Muffins with Mom" at their school.

"Blessed beyond," she wrote, posing for a photo with each of the twins and one of the three together.

On Sunday, older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, each showed love for their mom. While Brielle and boyfriend Hudson McElroy sent red roses to the mom of six, Ariana opted for an Instagram tribute.

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend," Ariana wrote. "I am so blessed to have you as my mom. You are truly the strongest woman I know."

"Thank you for all you do <3 You are a one of a kind mom!!! I love you so much."

Kroy Biermann filed for sole legal and physical custody of the couple's four minor children, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news.

Documents previously obtained by TMZ indicate Zolciak-Biermann, 44, is pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody.

"She's not cutting the kids off from Kroy," a source close to the mom of six previously told PEOPLE. "She wants him to be involved as their dad."

The Bravo star and her former NFL player husband met at a charity event in May 2010. Less than two years later, the pair wed in November 2011, which was documented on their reality show Don't Be Tardy. Don't Be Tardy evolved into showcasing the couple's daily life with their family.

Last week, news broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from Biermann, according to TMZ. The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, per court documents obtained by the outlet. In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."