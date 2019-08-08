Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals the Sweet 'Back to School' Messages She Shared with Her Kids

It’s already that time of year — back to school!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared some sweet notes that she sent with her kids Kroy Jagger Jr., 8, Kash Kade, 6, Kane Ren, 5, and Kaia Rose, 5, as they headed back to school this week.

Written on orange Post-It notes, each of the little memos have the same general message of love and encouragement, but Kim, 41, put a personalized twist to each one for her four youngest (older daughter Ariana Biermann, 17, doesn’t go back to high school until Monday, and Brielle Biermann, 22, is out of school).

“Kash — We are so proud of you! I know you will have the best day ever. We love you [love] Mom and Dad,” she wrote on one note, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The other notes read: “Kaia — We are so proud of you! Have an incredible 1st day! We love you [love] Mom and Dad.”

“KJ — We are so proud of you! I know you will have the best day ever love Mom and Dad.”

“Kane — We are so proud of you! Have an incredible day! Can’t wait to see you! Love your Mom and Dad.”

Later in the day, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, shared that she was “sad this morning” — ostensibly because she wasn’t ready to send her little ones back to school — so she was cheering herself up with a “pool day afternoon with my kiddos” to get in some quality family time.

Kim also shared an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, opening up about how she’s having a difficult time with the back to school transition.

The post includes “A Mother’s First Day of School Prayer” that talks about missing kids during the day while they’re at school.

“So hard for me last night and this morning!! 😭😭😭 My twins started kindergarten @kanebiermann @kaiabiermann and @kroyjaggerbiermann is in 3rd 😭,” the mother of six wrote in the caption. “@kashbiermann is in 2nd 😭.”

“I wanted so badly to put this prayer in their book bag BUT that last line ‘on this day know that my heart breaks’ would crush them so I kept it to myself and cried with Kroy 🙈 on MONDAY @arianabiermann starts her senior year 😭😭 so if you don’t hear from me between now and then this is why,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “this is so hard” and “can summer be forever.”

She also said in the hashtags that if it “wasn’t illegal,” she’d keep her kids home.

But just because school is starting once again, doesn’t mean the family didn’t have some epic adventures this summer— the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been sharing plenty of fun photos from the family’s trip to Turks and Caicos earlier this year.