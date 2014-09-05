Kardashian Kids Launches Fall Collection in Toddler Sizes

"Penelope continues to be our inspiration for the line as she's grown into toddlerhood," Kourtney says.

Then we got a sneak peek at Kardashian Kids, fell in love — and had one big complaint. The chic collection only catered to babies up to 24 months.

What’s a (toddler) girl to do?

Luckily, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope is growing up — and the clothes are too! The sisters have gone back to the designing board to broaden their fashionista fan base with faux fur trimmed wool coats and classic quilted dresses that will be available in sizes up to 5T.

“Penelope continues to be our inspiration for the line as she’s grown into toddlerhood. We have so much fun watching her begin to form opinions about what she wants to wear,” says Kourtney.

And with plenty of mix and match pieces like cozy hoodies and panel leggings, the collection isn’t only fashionable, it’s functional too.

“I love to see the girls playfully mix the prints and pair with our comfy leggings. For the colder months, they can top off the look with the wool coat,” adds Kourtney.

New mom Kim already has her eye on her favorite for daughter North. “I love the black and white pieces for fall, especially the long-sleeve bodysuit with sequin and trim detail,” she says.

The fall toddler collection will roll out on Sept. 19 at Babies “R” Us, with the latest infant line — including peplum velour skirts, star printed hoodies and two-piece cotton sets — debuting on Sept. 29.

