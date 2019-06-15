Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Their Daughters' Birthdays with Candyland-Themed Party

North West and Penelope Disick are having another joint party for their birthdays!

On Saturday, the oldest of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s four children turned 6 at a party at Kourtney Kardashian‘s house alongside her cousin Penelope, who will celebrate her seventh birthday next month.

“Candyland is the theme of today, guys, for North’s party,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, said in her Instagram Stories, which included a clip of momager Kris Jenner holding 17-month-old granddaughter Chicago in her arms.

The Poosh creator, 40, also shared party footage on her Instagram Stories, displaying the balloon-filled entrance of her home. “Welcome to Candyland,” Kourtney captioned the videos.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie could be seen in one of Kardashian West’s videos. Aunt Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance.

Hours before the party, Kardashian West dedicated a tribute in honor of her daughter’s special day. “Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable mother-daughter photos.

Last year in June, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays together with a joint unicorn-themed bash, ahead of Penelope’s sixth birthday on July 8.

Kardashian West highlighted on her Instagram Story all of the party’s colorful sweet treats, which included doughnuts, matching unicorn cakes and rice-crispy pops with little unicorn horns and ears.

“North and P! Twin girls, turn around!” the reality star called out to the cute cousins in a video, showing off the pair’s identical rainbow robes and matching bathing suits.

In 2017, North and Penelope enjoyed a Moana-themed celebration, while the previous year, the two girls honored their big days with a mermaid-filled bash.

North West and Penelope Disick

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West revealed that her now-6-year-old convinced her to do something very much beyond the KKW Beauty guru’s comfort level.

“North despises how much time I spend in hair and makeup,” said Kardashian West. “She just will come in the room and be like, ‘You’re leaving?’ I think she sees that when I do hair and makeup it means I’m going to leave her. But I can’t not work, so I just feel really bad.”

“I explained to her, ‘This is what I have to do, but what are some things that you like to do?’ She was like, ‘Camping,’ ” she continued, noting that her daughter got the idea after watching The Parent Trap.

“Camping is literally the last thing in my life that I want to do,” Kardashian West added. “I don’t know how I’m going to build a tent. I just don’t do that.”

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North's camping trip

As the June 3 episode showed, the mother-daughter duo headed out to Lake Hemet for the night, alongside Larsa Pippen and her 10-year-old daughter Sophia, plus Tracy Romulus and her daughter.

North had “the best time” on the trip as the gals pitched a tent, went fishing — and urinated in a bucket!

“But I hope North doesn’t think it’s a tradition and that we have to go every year, because that’s not going to happen,” Kardashian West quipped.