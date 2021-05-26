"You never listen to it," North West told her mom

North West Hilariously Calls Out Kim Kardashian After She Raves About Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

North West isn't afraid to spill the tea on her mom, Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, Kardashian, 40, posted a hilarious video to her Instagram Stories that captured the moment she was called out by her 7-year-old daughter for "never" listening to Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit "Drivers License."

The sassy mother-daughter exchange came when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off media package she had received in honor of Rodrigo's debut studio album, Sour.

"How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys?" Kardashian raved in the clip. "You guys know I love 'Drivers License.' "

The remark prompted North to quip off-camera, "You never listen to it."

"Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time," replied Kardashian, who captioned the video: "NORTH!!!!! 😂😂😂"

The mother of four then got son Saint, 5, to back her up. "Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" she asked.

"Yeah," he said off-camera.

In the video, Kardashian also zoomed in on note signed by Rodrigo, which read: "Kim, Thank you so much for supporting my music! It means the absolute world. I just adore you & wanted to give you a few goodies to celebrate the release of my new album SOUR. Sending you and ur fam so much love."

"See, guys? What a cutie," Kardashian said of the singer.

Back in February, the SKIMS founder posted a clip of herself driving past windmills on the highway as "Drivers License" played on the car's speakers.

"And all my friends are tired / Of hearing how much I miss you, but / I kinda feel sorry for them / 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah," the song played in the video.

At the time, Kardashian had cut off the hit in the middle of the lyric, "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me."

While North may be wrong about her mom's love of Rodrigo's music, this is not the first time she's crashed one of Kardashian's social media videos.