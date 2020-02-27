Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 2, Makes Friends with 'Doggies' in Sweet Photos

Looks like Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter, Chicago West, is a puppy person!

On Wednesday, the mom of four, 39, posted a handful of adorable photos on Instagram that showed a gleeful Chicago cozying up to a fluffy white dog while playing in what appeared to be a park.

“My Chi girl loves doggies!!!” Kim captioned the sweet post of her daughter, who was just a little smaller than the large dog.

It was clear the two hit it off instantly, one snapshot showing the happy 2-year-old — whom Kim shares with Kanye West, along with daughter North, 6, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 9 months — hugging the peaceful pup.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a selfie that she took with her oldest daughter, North, before dropping her off at school.

“School Drop Off,” Kim captioned the mother-daughter pre-school snap.

In the shot, Kim showed off her best kissy face while North smiled softly at the camera.

The KKW Beauty founder wore all black for the occasion while North sported a white polo shirt underneath a black jacket — presumably her school uniform.

Earlier this month, during an appearance on Good Morning America, the SKIMS founder revealed that Chicago received a “big scar on her cheek” as a result of a scary fall.

“The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches. Had to figure it all out,” she said at the time. “So stuff happens … you just gotta roll with it.”

“She’s okay — big scar on her cheek, but she’s okay,” the reality TV personality added.

Image zoom Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

And despite her apparent distaste for costumed characters, Chicago — who turned 2 in January with a Minnie Mouse–themed birthday bash — has previously proven she has quite the courageous streak.

Last August, the then-19-month-old accompanied her mom, aunt Khloé Kardashian, 35, and then-16-month-old cousin True, on a trip to the Bahamas, where she came fearlessly face to face with some of the local wildlife — showing more of her animal-lover side!

In footage shared by Kim, Chicago gently grasped a small snake, holding it in her arms calmly as it slithered around her shoulders. She then giggled when a snake handler showed her another of the reptiles.

“My brave girl Chicago 🐍,” Kim captioned the clip.