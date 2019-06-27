Happy 35th birthday, Khloé Kardashian!

The Revenge Body star’s sister Kim Kardashian West celebrated her younger sibling’s big day on Thursday by posting a pair of snapshots featuring the birthday gal with her daughter True, 14 months, and Kim’s 17-month-old daughter Chicago.

Joining Khloé, True and Chi for the group shot, where the girls were all seated on a couch together, were Kylie Jenner‘s 16-month-old baby girl Stormi and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Renée, 2½.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you,” Kim, 38, began her caption. “Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with daughter True and nieces Stormi, Chicago and Dream

Khloé couldn’t resist ribbing her older sister in her sweet reply in the comments section before expressing her gratitude, writing, “Wow wow wow!!! You’re not a huge caption kind of girl so this is earth shattering! I love you and I am honored to be your sister 🙏🏽💜👑”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with daughter True and nieces Chicago (L) and Dream Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s tribute post came shortly ahead of one from Tristan Thompson, who posted a selfie of his ex-girlfriend and their daughter to wish her a happy birthday. (Khloé liked the post, but has not commented on it.)

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” the NBA player, 28, captioned it. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️”

And True certainly is getting her princess on for her mom’s big day. In a video Khloé posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the little girl walks out of a room wearing a pretty white tulle dress underneath a pink cardigan, finishing the royal look in a sparkly tiara.

“What are you wearing, my princess? Oh my goodness, you look beautiful, Truesel,” says the mother of one from behind the camera, eventually coaxing her daughter into blowing her mama a sweet kiss.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Story Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On Tuesday, Kim was joined by Kourtney Kardashian and their youngest sister Kylie, 21, to share birthday wishes for Khloé in a video posted to the Keeping up with the Kardashians YouTube channel.

“Happy birthday to my favorite sister Khloé,” Kim began the video, sporting a new hairdo in tribute to the Good American founder.

“In honor of your birthday, I cut my hair just like your favorite hairstyle. God, I have so many memories with you. There really isn’t a particular favorite just because every moment I am with you is a favorite,” she continued.

“I honestly wish this next year for you to be drama-free, to be happy, healthy, full of love, and no more bullsh—,” Kim added about Khloé, whose ex Thompson’s cheating scandal is currently unfolding on KUWTK. “Just fun and carefree. Seriously, stress-free. That’s all I want for you, I love you.”