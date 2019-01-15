Chicago Is 1! Kim Kardashian Wishes a Happy Birthday to Her Daughter with Adorable Photo Post

Happy first birthday, Chicago!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s youngest child turned 1 on Tuesday, and her mama was the first in her famous family to take to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.

Kardashian West, 38, shared a black-and-white photograph of Chicago in a white dress, lounging barefoot on a woven surface. Her head and upper body are supported by a pillow as she throws a dazzling smile at the camera.

“Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

While Tuesday is all about little Chi, her first birthday will be her last as the youngest in the family, before her parents welcome a baby boy via surrogate this spring. Kardashian West confirmed the couple’s baby news Monday night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

At only a year old, Chicago has already exhibited quite the lively personality. Earlier this month, Kardashian West shared some behind-the-scenes videos of husband West leading a gospel choir through a variety of songs — including some of his own — during rehearsals for their new “Sunday Service.”

Clearly enjoying the uplifting music all around her, the couple’s youngest child was seen dancing around in a series of sweet clips. In one video, the tiny tot moved her arms around while she grooved to the music, while in another, Chicago had a big smile on her face as she ran toward her mother.

In a third clip, the spouses’ daughter could be heard off camera adorably saying “Dada” over and over as she watched West, 41, lead the choir.

Whatever comes of a first-birthday bash for Chicago remains to be seen, but considering her siblings’ traditional joint celebrations with their cousins (Saint, 3, with Reign Aston, 4, and North, 5½, with Reign’s sister Penelope Scotland, 6½) it wouldn’t be surprising for her to team up with Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian‘s daughters.

Kardashian’s daughter True doesn’t turn 1 until April, but Jenner’s baby girl Stormi‘s golden first birthday on Feb. 1 is fast approaching — and joint bash or not, her mama has had the party-wheels turning for months.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” Jenner, 21, said in June. “That means we’re halfway to a year … almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

The Kylie Cosmetics maven went on to explain that she had already decided on a theme but had to change it up thanks to her sisters. “I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” Jenner said of her nieces. “So I have to think of something else.”