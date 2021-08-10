"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me," Kim Kardashian West tells Parents magazine

Kim Kardashian West Is Working on 'Being Stricter and Saying No' with Her Kids: 'I Usually Give In'

Kim Kardashian West is revealing her parenting strengths and weaknesses.

The PAW Patrol: The Movie star, 40, tells Parents magazine in the September 2021 issue about being a mom to her four kids — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — including that she admits "being stricter and saying no" to them is on her list of things to work on.

"When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want," says Kardashian West, who shares her kids with ex Kanye West.

She still gives herself credit in other parenting facets: "I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also shares the highs and lows of juggling four kids.

"They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did," she says, adding of the flip side of four children: "Keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets [is the hardest part]."

Kardashian West says it is "so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people," explaining that she also excels at keeping them all active outdoors.

"I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them," she tells Parents. "They're always playing sports or working on projects."