Cooking with Cousins! Kim Kardashian West Watches North, 7, Chicago, 3, and Dream, 4, Make Ramen

"Can you explain to me this delicious meal," Kim Kardashian West asks the kids as they whip up some instant ramen noodles

Kim Kardashian West is raising little chefs!

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, documented some kitchen experimentation spearheaded by 7-year-old daughter North, who was preparing a pot of instant ramen noodles. As North boiled water with adult supervision, her little sister Chicago, 3, and their cousin, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 4, looked on.

"Look who is cooking in the kitchen," says Kim as she takes video of the trio busy at the stove, with Chicago and Dream seated on the countertop.

"Hey, Chef North!" the mom then says, approaching them while laughing. "Girls, you can't be by the fire, okay?" she adds, as Chicago scoots away from the boiling pot. "What is Chef Northie making? And Chef Chi-Chi and Chef Dreamie — what are you guys making?"

"Who wants to mash it up?" North asks as the other two excitedly shout "Me!"

"Can you explain to me this delicious meal?" Kim asks while inspecting the counter, where pairs of scissors and emptied packs of Top Ramen are scattered. "Can you tell me, though, what's your specialty?"

The trio begin poking at the squares of cooking noodles with spatulas.

Afterward, Kim shares cute clips of her sons, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months, whom she also shares with Kanye West. She shouts for Psalm to look at her, and he happily turns to her from his high chair, smiling for the camera as Saint plays with him.

"Hi, cuties," she says. "You're so nice to your brother. Who are my favorite boys?

To celebrate sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi turning 3 years old on Feb. 1, Kim shared a sweet tribute on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos showing daughter Chicago, beside nieces Stormi, Dream and True, 2½.