Kim Kardashian West Throws Private Paw Patrol Movie Screening for Her Kids, Family and Friends

“I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol,” Kim Kardashian told her daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian West scored major mom points!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, hosted a private premiere party of Paw Patrol: The Movie — in which she makes her voice acting debut as the poodle Dolores — on Thursday night for her daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, along with other members of her inner circle and their kids.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Kim panned the camera to Chicago and Saint in the backseat of her car as she said, "Who's excited for Paw Patrol?" The reality star's children exclaimed "Me!" as they raised their hands.

At the movie theater, she revealed each seat had a Paw Patrol action figure set and a stuffed animal.

North held up a Dolores stuffed animal and the KKW Beauty mogul proudly declared, "Dolores is here!" as she panned the camera back to herself.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her son Saint then ran up to her, saying "Mommy, Mommy at the story I saw a little plushy of you."

"I'm holding you," KKW Brands CMO Tracy Romulus' oldest daughter said as she posed with a large Dolores stuffed animal.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Before playing the film, Kim stood in front of the screen and gave a speech to her audience, which included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and more family and friends.

"I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing," she said while her guests cheered.

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mom of four turned her attention to her kids as she said, "I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol."

kim kardashian Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol party | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Dolores in the house!" Kim declared before stepping aside to play the film.

Her friends and family all cheered again once Dolores came on the screen.

"I'm so proud of you Keeks!!" Khloé, 37, wrote on her Instagram Story in one slide, adding in another, "I'm so proud of you my little Dolores"