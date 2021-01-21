Kim Kardashian West Shares Throwback Photo of Chicago and Stormi as 'Cute and Chunky' Babies

Kim Kardashian West is reminiscing about her family's "perfect" babies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, shared a throwback photo on Instagram Thursday which shows herself holding her daughter Chicago and niece Stormi as infants. Chicago, whom Kardashian West shares with husband Kanye West, turned 3 years old last week, while Stormi, Kylie Jenner's child with ex Travis Scott, turns 3 on Feb. 1.

"OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!" she captioned the post.

For Chicago's Jan. 15 birthday, the mom — who also shares North, 7, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 20 months, with West, 43 — called her girl "My Chi Chi princess" on Instagram, sharing a recent snapshot.

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives," she wrote. "My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy."

Kardashian West's nostalgic family post comes amid reports of a potential split with West. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that she is doing her best to remain positive for their kids during the relationship lows.

"December was a rough month for Kim. She has been living separately from Kanye. Over the holidays, it was hard for her to stay positive," the source said at the time. "She has been trying her best, though, for the kids. She stayed in Los Angeles for New Year's [Eve]. Kourtney and Khloé [Kardashian] were around to support her. She is very grateful to have her sisters to lean on."

According to the source, the couple's split is "inevitable" after a tumultuous year, which saw their relationship drama unfold in the public eye.