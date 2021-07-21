Kim Kardashian West shares four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian Shows Love to Sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, at the Gym: My 'Little Visitors'

Kim Kardashian West has a pair of adorable workout buddies!

The mom of four, 40, shared a trio of photos on Instagram Wednesday from a sweet moment when her sons — 5½-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalm — came to see her when she was exercising. Psalm sat on Mom's lap and Saint came toting a tablet, both hugging and kissing Kim in the adorable mother-son session.

"Little visitors in the gym today," she captioned the post.

Kim shares four children with estranged husband Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint and Psalm.

The reality star and the rapper, 44, began dating in 2012 and later wed in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Kim celebrated Psalm turning 2 in May with a loving birthday tribute on Instagram: "My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother's Day. Such a special day to share together. He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad."

"He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him," she added at the time. "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

In her Father's Day tribute on Instagram last month, Kim included Kanye in a gallery of photos that also featured her late father Robert Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!"

A source recently told PEOPLE, "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though."