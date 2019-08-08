Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Hilariously Makes Seal Noises During Balboa Island Trip — Watch!

A trip to Balboa Island in California on Wednesday brought Kim Kardashian West lots of sweet family moments worth sharing, including one in which her 3½-year-old son Saint West did his best impression of a seal.

The mother and son were taking a ferry ride to the Newport Beach island when Saint broke out his imitation, hilariously shouting “wooo” at a collection of seals resting on a floating buoy in the water.

Kardashian West, 38, captured the yell on video, sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Of course, Saint’s grunt didn’t sound anything like the noises seals make — something his mother appeared to joke about in her video.

“Saint making a seal noise,” Kardashian West wrote on the clip, adding a collection of crying laughing emoji.

Please enjoy this video Kim Kardashian West posted to her Instagram Story of her son Saint West making seal noises pic.twitter.com/yMBpsAbaGk — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) August 8, 2019

Seals weren’t the only mammals Kardashian West and her kids saw on her ferry ride.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is also mom to daughter North West, 6, and sons Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 13 weeks — later shared video of a school of dolphins jumping out of the water.

Kardashian West also snapped still shots of the Newport Beach destination, including the ferry harbor and a ferris wheel.

Followers of Kardashian West on Instagram know the KKW Beauty mogul often shares adorable videos and photos of her kids to the popular social media platform.

Last month, she uploaded a photo of Saint appearing to take a nap with baby brother Pslam.

“Saint said he’s gonna pretend to sleep with his brother,” she wrote, adding that her eldest son is determined to remember ”every moment” with his newborn sibling.

“He always wants a pic to capture every moment,” Kardashian West wrote. “You have no idea how sweet my boys are!”

That was the third photo Kardashian West uploaded of her two sons cuddling up together since she and husband Kanye West welcomed their newest addition to the family via surrogate on May 9.

On July 14, she posted a photo of the pair cuddling up in bed, fulfilling a specific — and very sweet — request of Saint’s.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” she captioned the snapshot, in which Saint embraced the newborn.

In June, Kardashian West also shared a sweet black-and-white family photo of herself holding Psalm in her arms as Saint leaned over him and gently held the newborn’s face in his hands.

“My boys,” she lovingly captioned the snap, adding two black heart emojis.