Kim Kardashian West, 'Pumping and Delirious,' Blogs About How 'Hard' It Is Having 2 Kids: 'I Get No Sleep'

Image zoom



Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian West is an open book when it comes to pregnancy and parenting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app Wednesday to share a no-holds barred post about how her life has changed now that she has two kids. (Kardashian, 35, welcomed her son Saint on Dec. 5, and her daughter North is 2½.)

“I’m up at 4 a.m., pumping and delirious, hiding in my daughter’s closet because if she sees I snuck out of her bed, she will start to cry AND I think she gave me a cold so I figure no better time to write a #StraightUp than now!” Kardashian West wrote. (Could this have been written during her “long night” playing dress-up with Northie a couple of weeks ago?)

“My mom [Kris Jenner] would always say, about having kids: ‘One is like one, and two are like twenty.’ I never really understood that until now,” Kardashian West continued. “It seemed like every time Kanye [West] and I would go out, we would see couples — or really anybody that had kids — and everyone would say, ‘Wait until you have two.’ Like it’s the end of the world! I remember Kanye and I would be like, ‘WTF are they talking about? Will our lives be the same? Are we going to be OK?!’ ”

But the star says things certainly changed when she took on double mommy-duty.

“Of course, I expected it to be different but, wow, it really is so hard!” she admitted. “When I had North, all I did was feed and sleep. This time around, I get no sleep.”

“Every waking second that I’m not with the baby, I’m with North,” she added. “I actually think the harder parts aren’t with the newborn but with the toddler! I feel like I go into overdrive to give my daughter attention and make her feel loved.” (Indeed, the mom of two has started including her daughter when she breastfeeds Saint so North doesn’t feel left out.)

Luckily, Kardashian West’s hubby is there to support her: “Kanye is super helpful, taking North out to dinners (just them!),” and North looks up to her bestie and cousin Penelope, 3½, who is Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter.

“[Penelope] also has a baby brother so she gives North the best advice,” Kardashian West said. “I have the cutest video of P giving North a heart to heart about being a good big sister.”

At the end of the day, despite the challenges, Kardashian West understands it’s all part of the parenting process.

“I’ve attempted to work a few times or enjoy our Christmas Eve party, but it’s definitely been challenging feeding the baby in between getting myself ready and getting my daughter ready,” she said. “Being late and running behind gives me anxiety, but I know we will soon get into the perfect groove and just figure it out. My mom did, my sister did — and I will, too.”