Kim Kardashian Shows Off ‘Beautiful’ Floral Gift Spelling Out 2-Week-Old Son Psalm's Name

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, over two weeks ago — and the celebratory gifts are still rolling in!

On Sunday morning, after returning home from a surprise “date night” in Vegas, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, gave her followers a look at two of the “beautiful” floral creations the couple had displayed in their home.

“I love waking up to these beautiful flowers that Khloé sent us,” Kardashian West shared, showcasing a collection of white roses spelling out “Kimye,” the affectionate nickname the couple’s fans, as well as their loved ones, use to refer to the pair.

In addition to the sweet gift, which the Good American mogul sent to the couple in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur shared that they had recently been gifted a stunning floral tribute to their baby boy.

“We just got these from Adidas,” she shared, giving her followers a look at the collection of flowers, which spelled out Psalm’s name. “So thank you Adidas.”

West has long enjoyed a relationship with Adidas, the brand which manufactures his Yeezy footwear line.

Just hours earlier, the 41-year-old rapper surprised his wife of five years with a very special trip to Vegas to see Céline Dion in concert.

Sharing numerous clips from inside the concert of Dion’s performance — including one of the reality star singing along to hit song “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” — Kardashian West also highlighted her own stunning ensemble: a form-fitting white bodysuit covered in strategically placed crystals.

The West’s anniversary comes two weeks after the couple welcomed son Psalm. The two are also parents to daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, 6 next month, as well as son Saint, 3.

The proud mom announced the arrival of her baby boy on Twitter the day after his birth, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she added. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The baby’s biblical name comes amid West’s Sunday Service gatherings that Kardashian West has described as a “healing experience” for her husband.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the meaning behind her newest grandchild’s name this week, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that “The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible.”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect,” said Jenner, 63.

A source close to West previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the moniker was a reflection on the Yeezy designer’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the insider shared. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”