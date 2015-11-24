"I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes," the mom-to-be wrote on her blog Tuesday

Kim Kardashian West 'Anxious' for Delivery As She Reveals Baby Is Breech: 'I Have Been Doing Everything I Can to Try to Turn' Him

Steve Granitz/WireImage

As Kim Kardashian West enters her 36th week of pregnancy, the reality star is opening up about the fact that her baby is breech — and all the ways she’s trying to get him to turn.

In a new blog post shared on her website and app Tuesday — which she admitted she wrote “while up at 4 A.M., a little anxious” for her delivery — Kardashian West says she’s “surrendered to the placenta issues” but that her latest concern is that her baby is currently in the wrong position for childbirth: His head is still facing upwards, and he was supposed to turn by 32 weeks.

Though breech babies are usually delivered via C-section, Kardashian West, 35, has been exploring other options.

“As I lay awake late at night, researching, I’ve learned that you actually can deliver a breech baby and I feel fortunate that my doctor Paul Crane is one of the few doctors that still does this. They just don’t even teach it anymore,” she wrote, adding that Dr. Crane was her mom Kris Jenner‘s doctor and actually delivered Kardashian West herself.

Kardashian West, who is already mom to daughter North, 2, also mentioned she’d watched a documentary called “Heads Up” on breech delivery.

“I found it very interesting that I do have this option to deliver a breech baby as opposed to just jumping into a C-section,” she wrote. “Obviously, if it’s an emergency and for the safety of my son, I will get a C-section — but if I don’t need one, I’d rather not.”

“I guess 4 percent of women are faced with [breech babies] — so, lucky me! It’s been hard because I usually go to my mom or [my sister] Kourtney [Kardashian] for baby and pregnancy advice, but they both — with nine total pregnancies! — have never experienced one of these crazy things.”

Though Kardashian West said her baby might be “just too big at this point” to turn (he’s over 7 pounds!), she has been trying “anything to still turn the baby,” including “intensive chiropractic work.”

“I lay practically upside down three times a day for 15 minutes,” she explained. “I play music in the right position and ice my belly in certain spots to get him to squirm out of the breech position. I even started accupuncture where I burn moxa (mugwort) on my pinky toe every day! I am even attempting hypnosis!”

Kardashian West also added that she will be trying “Version or ECV, which is a procedure to turn the baby from a breech position.”

“You should Google this and watch it because it looks so painful and scary and has to be done in the hospital,” she said. “So please wish me luck and pray the baby turns!”

“This whole delivery gives me anxiety, not gonna lie,” the reality star admitted. “I hope the baby turns and all goes well but I’m prepared for anything!”

Kim Kardashian West Tells Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian She May Have Gestational Diabetes on KUWTK



Kardashian West’s pregnancy issues will also be chronicled on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a new preview clip for Sunday’s episode, Kardashian West tells Jenner, 60, and Kourtney, 36, that she may have gestational diabetes.

“I think that this is just a wake-up call that, you know, things just might not be going the way that I thought they were, and that I just need to try to be healthy,” Kardashian West says in the video.

Watch the clip above to hear the whole conversation, and tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! to catch the full episode.