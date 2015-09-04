The mother-daughter duo sported matching swimsuits while playing in the sand during their St. Barts' vacation

Quality mommy and me time!

During their recent family vacation in St. Barts, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North enjoyed a mother-daughter day at the beach, playing in the sand and examining a few treasures together.

With the pregnant reality star sporting another itty bitty bikini — she was also photographed showing off her baby belly in a bronze version — her 2-year-old mini me opted for a matching black two-piece complete with white piping. To kick her waterside wardrobe up a notch, North added gold accessories to her ensemble.

But sea shells weren’t the only thing Kardashian West — who’s expecting a son with Kanye West in December — showed off during the tropical getaway. The mom-to-be took to Instagram to give her followers an up close look at a few pregnancy perks: Her pouty lips and growing cleavage.

