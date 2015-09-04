Kim Kardashian West and North Sport Matching Swimsuits While Collecting Sea Shells

The mother-daughter duo sported matching swimsuits while playing in the sand during their St. Barts' vacation

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 03:10 AM
Advertisement

Quality mommy and me time!

During their recent family vacation in St. Barts, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North enjoyed a mother-daughter day at the beach, playing in the sand and examining a few treasures together.

With the pregnant reality star sporting another itty bitty bikini — she was also photographed showing off her baby belly in a bronze version — her 2-year-old mini me opted for a matching black two-piece complete with white piping. To kick her waterside wardrobe up a notch, North added gold accessories to her ensemble.

But sea shells weren’t the only thing Kardashian West — who’s expecting a son with Kanye West in December — showed off during the tropical getaway. The mom-to-be took to Instagram to give her followers an up close look at a few pregnancy perks: Her pouty lips and growing cleavage.

Credit: Brian Prahl/Splash News


Brian Prahl/Splash News


— Anya Leon

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com