The mom-to-be opted for a crop top and high-waisted skirt while out to dinner on Tuesday

Pregnant Kim Kardashian West Wears a Crop Top (Yes, Really!) While Out to Dinner

Kim Kardashian West continues to prove her point: There’s just no room for maternity wear in her wardrobe.

Taking a break from her fitted frocks and signature leggings, the mom-to-be celebrated a special evening out by staying stylishly in sync with sister Kylie Jenner during a family dinner at Nobu on Tuesday.

And a growing baby belly wasn’t about to stop anyone from sporting a crop top — yes, Kardashian West included.

Charley Gallay/Getty



Joined by sister Khloé and mom Kris Jenner, the group were all on hand to celebrate the upcoming launches of their apps. But, let’s be honest, all eyes were on the reality star’s impressive outfit: a high-waisted skirt, matching bustier, a sheer robe and sky-high heels.

After being criticized for her clothing choices during her pregnancy with 2-year-old daughter North, the pregnant star — who’s due in December with a son — has decided to seek style advice from someone extra special during this pregnancy: husband Kanye West.

“After that, Kanye and I were just like, ‘Let’s do it ourselves.’ It was mainly him figuring it out — what my look was and what I was comfortable in,” Kardashian West told C Magazine. “So now I’ve had two years to really come into my own and have my own style. I figured out a formula of what works.”

Charley Gallay/Getty