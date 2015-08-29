Hot Mama! Kim Kardashian West Stuns in Bronze Bikini in St. Barts

The mom-to-be opted for a bronze string bikini for yet another day of family fun in St. Barths on Aug. 18

This bronzed beauty deserves the gold.

Kim Kardashian West, 34, opted for a bronze string bikini for yet another day of family fun in St. Barths on Aug. 18, where she was spotted showing off her baby belly while walking along the sandy shore.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sporting a full face of makeup, the mom-to-be — who is expecting her second child, a son, with husband Kanye West in December — stunned in her itty bitty two-piece as she took advantage of the beautiful beach backdrop to snap a few selfies.

And all that Caribbean island sun — and a baby on the way! — does Kardashian West good. On Tuesday, she posted a selfie showing off her perfect nude pout. “Pregnancy lips,” she captioned the photo. And on Friday, her cleavage was on full display (accompanied by baby milk bottle emojis).

Image zoom



Brian Prahl/Splash News



The entire Kardashian clan (minus brother Rob!) enjoyed their tropical getaway. While sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Tyga tried their hands at FlyDiving, Kardashian West’s daughter North and niece Penelope rubbed fins with a mermaid.