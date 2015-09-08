It's 94 Degrees for Everyone in N.Y.C. - Except Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West is taking no white after Labor Day to a whole new level.

The reality star stepped out in hot and humid New York City (it’s currently a cool 94 degrees) sporting an all-black ensemble that accentuated her baby bump.

Wearing a heavy velvet blazer and leather boots, the second time mom-to-be also bared her pregnancy cleavage in a sheer turtleneck top.

Black was a weekend-long favorite for Kardashian West. On Sunday, she wore a sophisticated black Valentino number with a cape to attend a wedding with husband Kanye West. And a day later, she stepped out to dinner with Serena Williams in her husband’s vintage Ramones T-shirt paired with black pants and a heavy black coat.

Kardashian West is expecting a son in December, and told C Magazine last month about creating her pregnancy style with West.

“It was mainly him figuring it out — what my look was and what I was comfortable in,” she said. “So now I’ve had two years to really come into my own and have my own style. I figured out a formula of what works.”