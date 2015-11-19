Kim Kardashian West Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Style Tip

The reality star tells PEOPLE about her slimming trick

Kim Kardashian West says her signature pregnancy fashion piece serves dual functions.

“I always wear longer coats,” says the Keeping up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her second child — and first son — with husband Kanye West in a few weeks.

“A tight little dress with a longer coat — it’s a trick Kourtney told me she lived by.”

Why? Explains Kardashian West: “[They] cover up the fat arms and back fat and my butt! It’s kind of an illusion.”

And it works. “It might seem repetitive,” admits Kardashian West, 35. “But whatever I feel comfortable in, I stick with!”

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!

