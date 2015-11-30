Kim Kardashian West Posts Baby Bump Selfie, Shakes Off Fat-Shamers

Kim Kardashian West doesn’t let being sick stop her from sharing pregnancy updates with her fans.

On Monday, the mom-to-be posted an Instagram of her growing baby bump (and her bust!) and admitted she’s under the weather with the flu and a sinus infection.

At 37 weeks along, Kardashian West is expecting her second child, a son, in December. The 35-year-old and husband Kanye West, 38, are already parents to daughter North, 2.

Though the reality star learned she doesn’t have gestational diabetes on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she still faces health hurdles as her due date nears.

On her website/app, Kardashian West has opened up about her fears that she’ll develop preclampsia again and might need a hysterectomy, along with the news that her baby boy is breech, meaning his head is still facing upward in the womb.

Though she feels blessed to be welcoming another baby into the world, Kardashian West has been candid about her pregnancy struggles.

“Some people find it blissful, they feel sexy, they feel alive,” she told PEOPLE recently. “I feel completely the opposite!”

As for her weight gain, the fashionable entrepreneur happily indulged in churros and beignets during KUWTK on Sunday — and laughed off the haters.

“Yup!” she tweeted at a follower who called her a “fat bitch.”

“I just joke,” she added in another tweet. “I am soooo not worried about my weight and what others think. I am confident in my bounce back game lol.”