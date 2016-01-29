Looks like the Kardashian West household has their very own Disney darling.

Kim Kardashian West, 35, took to Instagram Thursday night to share a picture of North, 2½, and judging by the circle of toys around her, it looks like she was having plenty of fun.

“It’s gonna be a long night…” Kardashian West captioned the sweet shot of her daughter, who was wearing a Cinderella costume and Minnie Mouse ears.

Image zoom

Source: Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

This isn’t the first time North has rocked the Disney cartoon’s leading lady’s look: she wore the ears to celebrate her 2nd birthday in June at Disneyland and got a Minnie Mouse makeover during some face-painting fun in March.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is on double mommy-duty after welcoming her son Saint on Dec. 5.

In a post on her website and app Tuesday, the reality star revealed she’s starting including North when she nurses her 8-week-old son to make sure she doesn’t feel left out.

“I’m about two months into breastfeeding and I’m not gonna lie — it can be time-consuming,” she said. “For some reason, North hates when I feed the baby, and she lays on my lap so Saint can’t be right in front of me to eat, LOL!”

“I’ve started to include her: Sometimes I will pump and have her feed him the bottle. That totally worked!” Kardashian West added. “She loved helping me, as opposed to my attention being off of her, and now she is my little helper.”

Plus, North and Saint are besties, as aunt Khloé Kardashian has already confirmed.

“You never know when they’re the only [child] at first and they have a new one, you never know how they’re going to react, but North is obsessed with him,” Khloé said on Good Morning America earlier this month.

“North will say, ‘My name is Saint!’ She wants her name to be Saint now, too. It’s cute,” she added.