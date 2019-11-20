Kim Kardashian West Shares Adorable Photo of Her Youngest Kids, Chicago and Psalm: 'My Heart!'

Snuggle buddies Chicago and Psalm are ready for their close-up!

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable snapshot of her two youngest kids on Tuesday, captioning the sweet photo, “My heart!” In the picture, Chicago, 22 months, rests her head on her little brother Psalm’s tummy as the five-month-old looks upside down at the camera.

The siblings were coordinated in pastel outfits for the photo op.

In September, the 39-year-old reality star opened up to Vogue Arabia about her four kids’ personalities, and while she said she sees bits of both herself and husband Kanye West in Chicago, it’s still too early to tell what little Psalm’s personality will be like.

“Chi, it’s still too early to say,” Kardashian West told the outlet. “She has a temper that we don’t have but then she’s so calm, which is just like us too. For Psalm, it’s too early to tell. Hopefully they will have little bits of us and lots of themselves.”

The beauty mogul has previously gushed about what a sweet “little man” Psalm is, writing on Instagram in August that he’s her most calm child.

“My little man is the sweetest ever!” Kardashian West said. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm.”

Kardashian West and her husband also share North, 6, and Saint, who turns 4 on Dec. 5.

In the Vogue Arabia interview, Kardashian West said that her eldest daughter is her father’s mini-me.

“She is so creative, expressive and has so much of your personality,” she said, addressing the “Jesus Walks” singer. “Saint, I think, has more of my personality. What do you think?”

West agreed, replying, “I think so too.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kardashian West shared a few more Instagram posts of her famous family, posting a throwback photo of North all ready for ballet lessons, and a loving tribute to West.

“Just a post to say I love him so much ♥️” she wrote next to a pair of snaps, which depicted West standing behind his wife in front of a mirror.