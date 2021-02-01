Cute Cousins! Kim Kardashian Shares Pic of Chicago, Stormi, Dream & True: 'Our Babies Are So Big!'

A source tells PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner "can't believe that Stormi is already 3"

Stormi and her adorable cousins are growing up so fast!

"Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi ⛈ You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can't believe you are three years old!" wrote Kardashian West, 40, in the caption. "Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!"

In the photos, the cousins sit beside each other in different colored outfits. Kardashian West shares Chicago with husband Kanye West; Jenner shares Stormi with Travis Scott; Rob Kardashian shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna; and Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

A source tells PEOPLE that the family traveled to Turks and Caicos to mark Stormi's birthday, celebrating over the weekend with more festivities to follow.

"They stayed in a beach villa, had fun with the kids and just enjoyed the sun," says the source. "They kicked off Stormi's birthday with a smaller celebration. They also celebrated this weekend and will continue the birthday fun today."

"Kylie can't believe that Stormi is already 3," the source adds. "She couldn't be prouder of her. Stormi is adorable. She is very smart, very sweet and a lot of fun to be around. Kylie loves her more than anything."

Last month, Kardashian West got nostalgic on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself with Chicago and Stormi as infants.

"OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!" she captioned the post.

For Chicago's Jan. 15 birthday, the mom — who also shares North, 7, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 20 months, with West, 43 — called her girl "My Chi Chi princess" on Instagram, sharing a recent snapshot.

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives," she wrote. "My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy."