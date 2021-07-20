Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Son Saint, 5½, as Uncle Scott Disick Calls Him 'Stunner'

Kim Kardashian West shares four kids with Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian West is in awe of her son.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, shared a pair of photos Tuesday showing 5½-year-old Saint smiling outside in orange swim trunks with his hair braided and a gold necklace that appears to have his name on it. "Just how??? 😍😭," Kim captioned the post.

In the comments, Saint's Uncle Scott Disick wrote that his nephew is a "Number 1 stunner."

Kim shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint and Psalm, 2.

The reality star and the rapper, 44, began dating in 2012 and later wed in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Kim showed off Saint's fashion choices back in May, which included a New York Yankees hat and camouflage pants with sandals.

"Freshest Kid alert 🚨," she captioned the post at the time, sharing photos of Saint modeling the look.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Kim and Kanye have been spending time together as a family with the kids amid their split.

"Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though," the source said.