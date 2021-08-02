Kim Kardashian West snapped a trio of adorable photos of son Psalm eating his lunch of noodles, shrimp, carrots and peas

Kim Kardashian Declares There Is 'No One Cuter' Than Son Psalm, 2, During Sweet Outdoor Lunch Date

Lunch time!

Kim Kardashian West shared a trio of photos on Instagram Sunday of her 2-year-old son Psalm looking too cute while eating his lunch outside with his mom.

In the sweet shots, Psalm, whom Kim shares with Kanye West, enjoys his food while staying clean wearing an orange bib. The little boy uses his hands to nosh on his lunch of what appears to be noodles, shrimp, carrots and peas.

"No one cuter," the mom of four, 40, captioned the post. Agreeing with Kim, Psalm's grandmother Kris Jenner commented, "No one! 😍"

"He's the best," added aunt Khloé Kardashian, while Nicki Minaj left a string of heart-eye emojis.

Kim shares four children with Kanye: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm.

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last month, the reality star shared a series of pictures from a sweet moment when Saint and Psalm came to see her when she was exercising. Psalm sat on Mom's lap and Saint came toting a tablet, both hugging and kissing Kim in the adorable mother-son session.

"Little visitors in the gym today," she captioned the post.

Kim and Kanye, 44, began dating in 2012 and later wed in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage.

Kim celebrated Psalm turning 2 in May with a loving birthday tribute on Instagram: "My Taurus ♉️ baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother's Day. Such a special day to share together. He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad."