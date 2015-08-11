Expectant Kim Kardashian West Slams Critics with Nude Instagram Picture: 'I'm Going to Get Even Bigger and That's Beautiful Too!'

Wow!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Tuesday to completely shut down critics of her pregnant body with a bold naked mirror selfie.

“First they say I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it…Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it…SMH! Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger. It’s all a part of the process,” she wrote as the caption to the shot, in which the expectant mom is turned to the side to show off her bump, covering her breasts with one hand and pursing her lips in a kiss.

“I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate,” she continued. “Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too! I’m blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don’t have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I’m grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don’t affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting.”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian



In addition to slamming her body critics, Kardashian West, 34, isn’t giving up on her signature tight-fitting ensembles and sky-high heels during her second pregnancy.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, for a shopping trip with her bump looking bigger than ever in a curve-hugging bodycon gray maxi skirt and white top, which she paired with a long khaki trench coat and woven rope heeled sandals.

MOVI Inc./Splash News

The reality star, 34, is expecting a son with husband Kanye West in December. Earlier in the day, she took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of the two, who have been married since May 2014.

“Foreva eva,” she captioned the black-and-white selfie of her and West nuzzled against each other.