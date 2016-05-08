A orchestra performed songs from Frozen and Annie for Kim Kardashian West and daughter North

Kim Kardashian West‘s Mother’s Day started out with some sweet melodies.

The mother of two documented her special Sunday on Snapchat, which – thus far – included a private orchestra concert, likely organized by notable over-the-top gift-giver Kanye West.

Joined by daughter North, 2½, the reality starlet listened to an all-female strings ensemble perform tracks hand-picked by the toddler.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Song selections included “Let It Go” from North’s favorite movie Frozen, and Annie classics “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”

Kardashian West also received a beautiful arrangement of pink flowers, lavishly displayed in a bench.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old — who also shares son Saint, 5 months, with West – glammed up in a platinum wig, wearing a bevy of jewels and a beige bra.

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

She also caught her husband taking a cat nap during her shoot, telling her Snapchat followers, “What a sexy husband I have.”

She continued, “He works so hard, this is what he does when I’m working.”

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The rapper is not one to be outdone on holidays, and last year decked out Kardashian West’s hotel room with flowers for Mother’s Day — even though they were apart. He also employed a different string quartet to perform for the mom at a restaurant.