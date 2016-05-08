Kim Kardashian West Gets a Special, Super Fancy Surprise from North and Kanye on Mother's Day

A orchestra performed songs from Frozen and Annie for Kim Kardashian West and daughter North

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 06:58 AM
Kim Kardashian West‘s Mother’s Day started out with some sweet melodies.

The mother of two documented her special Sunday on Snapchat, which – thus far – included a private orchestra concert, likely organized by notable over-the-top gift-giver Kanye West.

Joined by daughter North, 2½, the reality starlet listened to an all-female strings ensemble perform tracks hand-picked by the toddler.


Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Song selections included “Let It Go” from North’s favorite movie Frozen, and Annie classics “It’s a Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”

Kardashian West also received a beautiful arrangement of pink flowers, lavishly displayed in a bench.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old — who also shares son Saint, 5 months, with West – glammed up in a platinum wig, wearing a bevy of jewels and a beige bra.


Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

She also caught her husband taking a cat nap during her shoot, telling her Snapchat followers, “What a sexy husband I have.”

She continued, “He works so hard, this is what he does when I’m working.”


Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

The rapper is not one to be outdone on holidays, and last year decked out Kardashian West’s hotel room with flowers for Mother’s Day — even though they were apart. He also employed a different string quartet to perform for the mom at a restaurant.

— Lindsay Kimble

