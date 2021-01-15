Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner Celebrate 'Precious Little Angel' Chicago on Her 3rd Birthday

"You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin," says grandma Kris Jenner

Happy birthday, Chicago!

The daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West turns 3 years old on Friday, receiving birthday wishes from her family, including Mom, who called the toddler her "Chi Chi princess."

"You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy," the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, 40, writes, sharing a gallery of sweet photos. "I can't wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL Dolls today! Happy Birthday Chicago."

Aunt Khloé Kardashian commented, "Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!!!!!!!!"

Grandma Kris Jenner also paid tribute to Chicago on Instagram, sharing more family snapshots of her granddaughter through the years.

"Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago! You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I'm so proud of you!" writes Kris, 65. "You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much XOXO Lovey."

Chicago was born Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kardashian West announced at the time. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," she wrote in a website entry titled "She's Here!"

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she added at the time.