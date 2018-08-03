'Best Friends for Life!' Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Chicago and Niece True

Chicago has found her one True BFF!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West‘s 6-month-old daughter, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s 3-month-old daughter True, are two peas in a pod, judging from a snapshot Kardashian West shared to Instagram Friday.

The cute cousins are hanging out next to one another atop a cushy play mat, gazing in front of them at something that has clearly caught their attention.

“Best friends for life!!!! 💕,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the sweet bonding moment.

This is the second time Chicago and True have shown up together in a post on Kardashian West’s Instagram account. In June, the mother of three shared a photo of herself, Kardashian and their baby girls to wish her younger sister a happy 34th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! @khloekardashian,” Kardashian West captioned the image of herself and Kardashian, with their daughters situated atop the latter’s lap. “This year you have shown strength like none other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

She continued, “I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

It’s no surprise that these two cousins have taken to each other so easily, considering their moms’ strong bond. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now, first-time mother Kardashian revealed that Kim is her go-to sister while learning the parenting ropes.

“You get so much advice when you’re becoming a new mom,” said Kardashian, who welcomed baby True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.

“I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it,” explained the Good American designer. “She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”