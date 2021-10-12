"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me," Kim Kardashian West says

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North, 8, Tells Her 'Your House Is So Ugly' When Upset with Mom

Kim Kardashian West shares that her eldest will sometimes criticize her home decor when upset over a disagreement.

On a new installment of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, reveals that 8-year-old North, whom she shares with Kanye West, will tell her that their house is "ugly" during an argument. Kardashian West shared this while answering a question about the meanest thing her child has said to her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," the SKIMS founder says, "she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Kardashian West also shares daughter Chicago, 3½, and sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, with rapper West, 44.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian West Credit: Warner Bros.

For her birthday in June, Kardashian West celebrated her firstborn with a sweet Instagram caption.

"North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" she wrote at the time. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"

Elsewhere in the Mom Confessions video, Kardashian West says she tries "not to lie to my kids." She explains, "I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or something like that. And I just realized quickly that it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids."

She also identified her "biggest parenting fail" as: "I give in too easily sometimes. And bribes. I'm guilty of a good bribe."