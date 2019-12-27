Kim Kardashian West Reveals Daughter North Had the Stomach Flu on Christmas Eve: 'My Poor Baby'  

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

North wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit at the KarJenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu. You can see she wasn’t feeling well 😢 but she wanted to go to the party so badly,” Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram alongside a series of family photos, in which North looks less than pleased, posing alongside her mom, 39, and brother Saint, 4.

“Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party. Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby,” she added.

In the snaps, the oldest of the West siblings is sporting a glitter-encrusted pale pink suit, matching boots, a space bun hairstyle and natural makeup look. The budding fashionista isn’t toting a purse like she usually does — instead, North is holding a nude liquid lipstick from the Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Collection (a collaboration between her aunts, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian).

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While many fans left sympathetic comments under the post, wishing North a speedy recovery, others were quick to criticize the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for allowing her daughter to wear makeup.

“Hi Kim plz stop putting make up on your six year old thanks,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “Let North be a kid.. OMG that make up…”

“Too early for a child to wear makeup… let children be children for once…. Jesus Christ,” a third fan added.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with daughter North and son Saint

Dad Kanye West, 42, sides with the fans. During a conversation with E! News in October, Kardashian West revealed that her rapper husband does not approve of their oldest daughter wearing makeup.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she’s a teenager,” said the SKIMS mogul. “So it’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now, but it’s what is best.”

“As a parent, you just learn and figure it out as you go, and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age, but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss,” Kardashian West added.

Image zoom North West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

North has been featured on her mother’s social media accounts multiple times wearing lipstick or eyeshadow, showing off her contouring skills and sporting orange makeup for her dad’s Saturday Night Live appearance last year. She even wore a bold red lip to last year’s family Christmas Eve party.

“I’d let her wear — you know, she has a little red for Christmas — I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something,” Kardashian West previously explained to E! News. “I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip.”