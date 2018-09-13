Kim Kardashian Says She Used Makeup to 'Bribe' Daughter After North Shows Off Epic Contouring Skills

Like mother, like daughter!

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West is passing on her skills to her daughter North, 5, and she showed fans the evidence in her Instagram story on Thursday.

In the series of videos, North has a face full of makeup, from light foundation on her nose to dark eye shadow, bronzer, and a gray lip. Kardashian West filmed her using a brush and her hand to attempt to blend her look (with mixed results!) and captioned the clip “Contour Queen,” adding the crown emoji.

The reality star has two other children with her husband Kanye West: son Saint, 2, and daughter Chicago, 8 months.

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Allows Daughter North, 5, to Straighten Her Hair: Is It Safe for Kids?

Kardashian West also added another clip of North modeling a bright red lipstick, which the KKW founder identified as number six of her new Classic Blossom collection, which drops Friday.

As North flashes a smile, Kardashian West tells her, “Thanks for being the best model for me.”

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kanye West Is ‘Excited’ Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Criminal Justice Reform, Source Says

But the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was quick to shut down mommy shamers before they even had a chance to criticize her for letting North wear makeup.

“Relax,” she wrote over the video. “It’s coming off in a few mins. I just needed a bribe to get out of the door … you feel me?!?!?!”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Thanks North, 5, for ‘Coming Through’ with New Photo to Promote Her Fragrances

North and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

North might be used to being in front of a camera, both on her mom’s phone and the set of her family’s show, but she only just learned why her mother is a celebrity.

In a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 in August, Kardashian West recalled the time North asked: “Mom, why are you famous?”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian on What She Tells Daughter North, 5, About Why Her Mom Is So Famous

“Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now,” Kardashian West said of her eldest child’s surprising inquiry.

However, she was quick to answer North’s question.

“I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’ ” the mother of three remembered.