Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, 3½, Wears a Britney Spears Shirt in Sweet Photo with Siblings

Kim Kardashian West's 3½-year-old is a Britney Spears fan.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a sweet photo of all her kids — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — posing together.

"Heart and Soul," the mom of four, who shares her kids with ex Kanye West, captioned on Instagram.

In the group snapshot, Chicago sports a throwback Spears T-shirt, featuring the cover art from her 2000 album Oops!... I Did It Again. Her outfit also included a flannel shirt over top, plus a pair of cowboy boots.

Saint appears in the photo wearing an arm cast. In September, Kim told fans her son broke his arm "in a few places," sharing a photo of him sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages at the time. "Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok," she wrote on Instagram.

On Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series last month, Kim said that North will sometimes tell her that their house is "ugly" during an argument. The reality star shared this while answering a question about the meanest thing her child has said to her.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," the SKIMS founder said, "she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Elsewhere in the Mom Confessions video, Kim said she tries "not to lie to my kids."

"I was doing that at the beginning, to try to get them out of the house or to try to go into a playdate or something like that. And I just realized quickly that it wasn't going to work for me and I'd rather be honest with my kids," she explained.