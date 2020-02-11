Kim Kardashian Says One of Her Children 'Only Drinks Oat Milk' and Another Is Lactose Intolerant

Kim Kardashian West has to keep multiple kinds of milk in her various refrigerators.

The mother of four, 39, spoke about her recent viral fridge tours on the inaugural episode of the All’s Fair with Laura Wasser podcast. During the interview, Kardashian West revealed that each of her four children — Psalm, 9 months, Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and North, 6½ — drinks a different type of milk.

“They were like, ‘How come you have so many different kinds of milk?’ ” the reality star said of the reaction to her fridge videos. “So my son doesn’t have lactose. My daughter Chicago only drinks oat milk, North drinks regular milk and Psalm isn’t into milk yet.”

Kardashian West added, “I have almond milk for guests. You have to have everything.”

Kardashian West shared the fridge tours in order to clear things up after she posted a photo in front of a refrigerator that was sparsely filled last month.

“So I took a picture … you know, posing in my Skims walking around my house trying to get content,” she said on the podcast episode.

“Those fridges, I gotta find a picture of what they used to look like … I had every kind of soda you could imagine, every kind of plastic water bottle you could imagine. We’ve cleaned out our whole house to get rid of all single-use plastic and most plastic everywhere, not just single-use.”

“So we had just cleaned it out … so you know everyone, of course, is zoomed in and thinks I starve my kids because there was nothing,” Kardashian West continued.

“It was bizarre, like these headlines were baffled over Kim’s empty fridge,” she said. “So I took them into our real chef kitchen … and showed them our real fridge and we have two fridges in there.”

“And you know what else, you know what else I’m gonna do?” she continued. “I’m gonna go back today ’cause I’m heated again. I actually have six fridges that pull out with tons of stuff. I’m going to start opening them and giving more fridge tours.”

In one of her refrigerator tours last month, Kardashian West showed off the designated drink fridge that houses all of the different types of milk, as well as her “fresh juices” and “fresh water.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared clips of her massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings and more.

During a second tour, she also shared clips of a fridge in her home gym, as well as the smaller pull-out fridges.

“So it did look like an empty refrigerator that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” Kardashian West said. “But this is our big main refrigerator, guys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen that we cook in.”

“Then if you want a little more chaos, with tons of oat milk and almond milk, you have this refrigerator,” she continued at the time. “Okay? And then our freezer, I didn’t even show you guys our other freezer. There you have it, guys.”