Kim Kardashian West Celebrates Daughter North's 7th Birthday 'Wyoming Style'

North West rang in her 7th birthday this year "Wyoming style"!

Kim Kardashian West shared several photos from her eldest daughter's birthday celebrations, which the family enjoyed earlier this month on their Cody, Wyoming, ranch.

North's birthday, June 15, was spent with horses and racing around the family's go-kart track, as shown in several snapshots Kim, 39, shared on her Instagram Story Monday.

"North's Freesian [sic] horse," she wrote atop one photo of North standing next to her horse, which was followed by a close-up picture of the horse's gorgeous mane. "We have 14 gorgeous black Freesians [sic] on the ranch."

Atop a photo of who appeared to be husband Kanye West driving a go-kart, Kim wrote, "Go Kart track on the ranch."

"North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠" Kim captioned a post featuring several more photos from the family trip.

In one, she and North both sit astride horses and sweetly hold each other's hand.

More photos show a birthday party in a barn, and feature Kanye, 43, their kids Chicago West, 2 and little Psalm West, 1, as well as Kourtney Kardashian.

One photo showed North blowing out a No. 7 candle on a cowgirl hat-shaped birthday cake, while another showed her walking with some other children including cousin Penelope, 7, and Tracy Nguyen Romulus' daughter.

Kim previously shared a sweet tribute to her firstborn to mark her seventh trip around the sun.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7," Kim wrote in an Instagram post on June 15. "Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"

Kim's sister Kourtney, 41, has also shared several photos from the trip, including snapshots of more horseback riding, exploring, enjoying a picnic at Yellow Stone National Park, and taking in the scenic Western sunsets.

On Monday, the mother of three shared a carousel of images from the adventure, writing in the caption, "God’s country."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Kardashian-Jenner family loves Cody "because it's amazing for the kids; so much freedom for them to run around and play."

"And they love how quiet, beautiful and peaceful it is," the source said.