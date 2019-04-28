Kim may not be so ready for baby no. 4.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West‘s famous friends and family gathered to celebrate the imminent arrival of her and husband Kanye West‘s fourth child, who they’re expecting via surrogate, with a Kardashian-style baby shower.

At the “CBD & Meditation”-themed gathering held at the couple’s home, each person in attendance was given their own navy blue Yeezy slides and took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-colored decorations were placed all around as well as a “Name Game” board where many suggested unique monikers for baby West.

“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” the mom-to-be told her guests, including momager Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin and E! stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

“It’ll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do… Let’s zen out on a Saturday,” Kardashian West said, who was joined by daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick.

The KKW Beauty mogul also said, “I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I’m freaking the f— out having a fourth kid. … So everyone have a puff and put on some oil.”

On Sunday, Kardashian West reflected on the baby shower, telling fans and followers on Instagram Story: “Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!”

Earlier this month, Kardashian West, 38, said she wanted a CBD-themed baby shower to help calm her stress about the new baby.

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who has previously shared that she’s “obsessed with CBD everything” — told E! News at the launch of her new sunglasses line for Carolina Lemke.

“I just want massages,” the KKW Beauty mogul continued, adding that she also planned to have “a tea ceremony with crystals” and alcoholic beverages because “we’re not pregnant.”

Kardashian West went on to explain that although she was definitely tailoring the shower to fit her needs, the celebration would be “more beneficial for my kids.”

“When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming,’” she shared.

The reality star and West share daughters North, 5½, and Chicago, 15 months, as well as son Saint, 3.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple was expecting their fourth child, a son, in January.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “That’s always been the plan.” During a New York Times interview in March, Kardashian West said she was still working on getting her baby boy’s nursery finished. “I’m frantically trying to get the room ready,” the soon-to-be mother of four admitted to the outlet. “It’s madness, but the best madness.”

In November 2017, the Kardashian clan threw a beautiful baby shower filled with cherry blossoms ahead of the birth of Kardashian West’s third child, Chicago, via surrogate.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby No. 3,” Kardashian West said on Snapchat alongside videos documenting the elegant decorations. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry-blossom forest.”

The over-the-top floral arrangements were certainly a hit among Kim’s guests — her then-pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared photos of the trees, which were backlit by a pink light once the party began.

Also present at the 2017 festivities were Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kardashian West’s friends Jen Atkin and Chrissy Teigen, who appeared to bring a homemade cake for the festive occasion.