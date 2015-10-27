Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Burgeoning Bump at Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian West‘s Troop Beverly Hills-themed baby shower featured an A-list crowd and a special appearance from the mom-to-be’s bare baby belly.

In one of many photos exclusively released on her website, Kardashian West poses with some of her best friends and sisters — Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie — all matching in striped pajamas from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Kardashian West shows off a hint of a smile, a few undone buttons allows her bump to peek through her loungewear.

“We drove up to the shower and the valet had on the same attire that the Beverly Hills Hotel employees wear,” the reality star wrote about her shower on her website. “There were pajamas from the Beverly Hills Hotel that everyone was given to change into and troop leaders were serving Girl Scout cookies!”

Kim Kardashian baby shower son

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

“We had the best brunch and, of course, finished it off with beignets and hot cocoa!” she shares. “It was the best, most child day ever with all of my closest friends. It couldn’t have been a better day.”

Kardashian West’s Sunday brunch and celebration was held at the Azoff estate, the same mansion where Kardashian celebrated her first baby shower for daughter, North, 2, and where sister, Khloé married Lamar Odom.