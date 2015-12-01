The reality star underwent a procedure over the weekend to have her son manually turned into the correct position for delivery

Kim Kardashian West delivery fears have been alleviated – her baby is no longer breech.

The reality star posted a pregnancy update to her website on Tuesday, just a week after revealing that her son was in the wrong position for childbirth.

“This weekend, I checked into the hospital and underwent a procedure called an external cephalic version (ECV), which is done to manually turn the baby from a breech position to a head-down position,” the 35-year-old shared.

Kardashian West, who is 37 weeks along, said she was given an IV with medication to relax her uterus while three doctors worked together to turn the baby. The procedure, according to the star, came with several risks, including the chance that her water might break or her baby’s heart rate would drop. In either case, an emergency cesarean section would have taken place.

“They don’t give you any pain medication, and let me tell you: This was soooooo painful. Probably more painful than childbirth,” Kardashian West, who was joined at the hospital by her sisters and husband Kanye West, shared. “BUT it worked!!!”

The baby is now in the “right position,” and the star said “it feels so good to not have the stress of thinking I need a C-section.”

Kardashian West, who is “so thankful” for her doctors, isn’t out of the woods yet though – she now has a cold and sinus infection.

So how will she recover while keeping up with mommy duties for North, 2? With the help of her favorite babysitter: sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’m going to have North have a sleepover with her cousins for the next two days so I can really sleep and get better,” she shared. “She loves sleepovers and I really need this time to get better. I haven’t been able to sleep and just need to catch up.”