On a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting her four kids with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Says She Wants Her Kids Around Kanye West 'No Matter What We're Going Through'

Kim Kardashian continues to want Kanye West to be a part of their kids' lives no matter the drama between the former couple.

On a new episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old opened up about co-parenting kids North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with West, explaining that she wants their kids to be able to spend ample time with their dad.

During the episode, West comes to pick up the kids at home in a firetruck to take them to school.

"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Credit: John Shearer/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

"I think sometimes people are bashful to be super dads, everyone wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you gotta wear the fire hat, sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume," added West.

Kim Kardashian posing with her children Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Last month, Kardashian spoke about her ongoing divorce from the rapper in a conversation with Robin Roberts, sharing that she is "really open and honest" with their kids about the split.

While Kardashian acknowledged that her "younger ones don't really understand," she noted that their older two kids "know what's going on."