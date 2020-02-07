Kim Kardashian Used 'Surrogate Therapist' to Help with Communication Ahead of Chicago's Birth

Kim Kardashian West wanted to make sure there wouldn’t be any communication issues before welcoming daughter Chicago.

Ahead of her now 2-year-old daughter’s birth, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, used a “surrogate therapist” to help act as a liaison between herself and husband Kanye West and their gestational carrier.

“You get your surrogate attorney, you get your surrogate broker,” Kardashian West says in E! News‘ first look at Tuesday’s episode of divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast All’s Fair.

She continues, “Then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with [our surrogate] and kind of be our liaison.”

While Kardashian West goes on to say that “towards the end we get close enough where we could communicate really without that,” the therapist would help suggest times when the couple and their surrogate should be in contact.

“[The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother’s Day. She’s a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that’s appropriate for her to pamper her,’ ” Kardashian West explains.

“Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable, she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?’ “

The mother of four — who also welcomed her and West’s fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate — goes on to share that they didn’t use a surrogate therapist the second time around “because I kind of knew the drill.”

In the episode, Kardashian West also touched on her husband’s involvement with their gestational carriers.

“Both surrogates that we used were very comfortable with Kanye being involved any way he wanted to be,” she said in Entertainment Tonight’s exclusive look at the upcoming episode.

“For the first surrogate, we both met her and then met her husband and their kids came over to our house,” she added. “She had two younger kids, so we felt a really good vibe from the start. I felt like the second time I felt like, ‘Oh, I got this.'”

Kardashian West went on to explain that West wasn’t as involved the second time around “until the end,” adding that he was present for both Chicago and Psalm’s births — just not in the actual delivery room.

“For the first one, he was not in the room. We had a connecting room,” she said, adding that older sister Kourtney Kardashian was also present because Kardashian West “really needed a girl support system.”

Kardashian West, who has been open in the past about her pregnancy complications, spoke out last year about her challenging journey to motherhood.

“When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down,” she said in a video for her shapewear brand SKIMS’ 2019 holiday campaign.

After North was born, Kardashian West explained that her placenta never came out, but instead grew inside her uterus, which “is what women die from in childbirth.”

When welcoming son Saint, now 4, the KKW Beauty founder “had the same condition” and “awful delivery” and over the next year and a half, she had to undergo “five different operations” to “fix the damage that all of that did on the inside.”

Although Kardashian West and her husband wanted more kids, she was told by her doctors that letting her undergo IVF again would “be like malpractice.”

Turning to surrogacy, the KKW Beauty founder and her husband went on to welcome Chicago in January 2018 and now-8-month-old son Psalm in May 2019, using two different gestational carriers.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me — they came to me. I’m so thankful for surrogates. I’m really thankful for my family,” Kardashian West concluded. “I grew up with so many siblings. I just loved being in a big environment. I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it.”