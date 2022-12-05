Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian has given one of her kids another unforgettable birthday.

On Monday, the mom of four, 42, shared photos from her Sunday at Lofi Stadium, where she treated son Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams game in celebration of his 7th birthday.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!" the SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram photo carousel. "I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

The second grader could be seen cheering alongside his friends and even got to meet some players on the team during the epic celebration, which came complete with a football-shaped birthday cake.

The Rams and the NFL also shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday showing the kids meeting Jalen Ramsey, who appears to be Saint's favorite player as he's been photographed wearing his jersey a number of times.

"Play maker and day maker," they captioned the video, which showed Kardashian standing behind her son as he met the cornerback.

Kardashian and Saint were also spotted at a game together in October, where Saint wore a Rams snapback over his braided hair, blue shorts and neon green sneakers.

The beauty mogul thanked the Rams for the fun day, which also included a special moment where Saint got to pose with the team's Lombardi trophy from their Super Bowl win last year.

On Monday, Kris Jenner also shared a birthday wish for her grandson on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to our precious Saint! You bring so much love and sunshine into our lives every single day! Your face lights up a room like sunshine and you give the best hugs in the world!" the proud grandma of twelve wrote.

"You are genuinely so kind, sweet, considerate, generous, happy, thoughtful and are always thinking about others… you are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend!!!! I thank God for you every single day and I'm so blessed He chose me to be your Grandmother 🙏 I love you Sainty!!!!! Lovey xo 🎂🎂."

Along with Saint, Kardashian shares son Psalm, 3, and daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, with ex Kanye West.