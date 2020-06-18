Kim Kardashian Treats Nephew Mason to Junk Food Despite Kourtney's Dedication to Organic Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian previously said that her kids adhere to a gluten- and dairy-free diet

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, shared a cute photo of herself enjoying what appears to be a sugary pastry with her 10-year-old nephew.

In the picture, Kim and Mason tuck into some junk food as they lounge beside one another on a couch. The SKIMS founder, wearing a leopard print top, can be seen taking a bite out of her sweet confection as Mason has his hands in a large bowl of treats.

"When I baby sit..." she captioned the shot.

In addition to Mason, Kourtney shares daughter Penelope Scotland, 7, and son Reign Aston, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

While the mother of three — who often adheres to the widely popular keto diet — did not respond to her younger sister's cheeky post about snacking behind her back, her dedication to organic treats are widely known to fans.

In 2018, Kourtney shared on her now-defunct blog that her children avoid foods with gluten and dairy in their day-to-day life.

“A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy,” she wrote. “After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten- and dairy-free diet.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with her kids

“Once I found good ingredient swaps and started stocking my pantry and fridge with the best alternatives—like almond milk, tortillas made from sweet potatoes, gluten-free waffle ingredients for the kids, dairy-free shredded cheese, etc.—eating this way became easier and a lifestyle choice that works for me and my family,” she continued.

However, Kourtney admitted that she does ease up on what her kids do eat during special occasions — though she'll always come prepared with healthier options as well.

“I try to plan in advance to have what we need so we can stay on track, since I’ve heard cheating when you have gluten sensitivities can set your system back," she said. "When we travel, we’ll pack a suitcase full of our pantry staples and also bring healthy snacks on the airplane.”

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian's kids Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She added, “I also try to avoid processed foods in general. I really try to focus on fresh and organic fruits and vegetables, and healthy proteins like salmon, chicken and eggs. When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat—I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing. But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise 5-6 times a week and eat healthy every day.”

Earlier this year, Kourtney told Health that she tries “not to force it” with her kids' diet and would allow them to indulge whenever they're traveling.