Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pictures of Travis Scott and His Daughter Stormi for Rapper's Birthday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian is paying tribute to Travis Scott on his birthday with some sweet daddy-daughter photos.

On Friday, the SKIMS founder, 40, posted two adorable snaps of Scott and his 3-year-old daughter Stormi, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, in honor of his 29th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first black-and-white photo, posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, Scott is holding Stormi by his side as the two make the same open-mouthed silly face.

"Happy birthday Trav!!!!!!!" Kardashian captioned the picture.

The second shot features Scott as he sweetly watches his little girl twirl around in a white fuzzy dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis Scott with Stormi Credit: Kim Kardashian West Instagram

Travis Scott with Stormi

Back in February, Scott posted the same snap to his own Instagram, writing that his daughter was "lookin just like mommy."

The Astroworld rapper previously opened up about his experience raising Stormi with Jenner, sharing on .WAV RADIO with Chase B that the pair are teaching their daughter to be powerful and to know that she can do "anything a man can do."

"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women," Scott said during the October chat. "Making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea."

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Scott Talks 'Always Instilling Knowledge' in Daughter Stormi, 2½: 'I'm Keeping Her Aware'

Scott added: "Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision. Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."

In his September cover story for GQ, the artist similarly discussed raising his little girl and how much each moment of fatherhood means to him.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott told the magazine of social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, during which he has been spending time at home with Stormi.