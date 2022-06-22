The mom of four took her 9-year-old and eight other girls on a camping trip to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Kim Kardashian Took North West and Friends Into the 'Wilderness' for a Creepy Makeup Birthday Party

North West had some unique requests when it came to her 9th birthday party.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian, 41, dished on the big, creepy celebration that North requested for her birthday. Kardashian explained that the idea stemmed from North's love of special effects makeup.

"She does really good wounds and scars, she's really good at it. She was taking classes, and so she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party. So I took them out camping in the wilderness," The Kardashians star revealed.

Kardashian admitted that she doesn't quite know how North became fascinated with special effects makeup, "but I got her a teacher to show her and got all of the supplies."

"She wanted to teach her girlfriends," the SKIMS founder said of her daughter. "We took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness."

North West Halloween costume Credit: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

While in the woods, North showed her friends how to recreate some of her favorite creepy looks.

"She wanted it to be really spooky. She wanted mannequin heads, and there was a whole class. She taught her friends how to do special effects, wounds and scars," she added.

This isn't the first time North has shown her penchant for creepy makeup. In January 2020, Kardashian shared that her oldest child, then 6, was trying her hand at recreating the iconic It clown makeup on herself and her younger siblings, Saint and Chicago.

The reality star first shared a photo of little Chicago with some red makeup around her eyes, nose and mouth — reminiscent of a clown — followed by a photo of North, who had extra red makeup dripping down her chin and neck.

"She added blood on hers," Kardashian explained of North's look.

North West transforms into Rudolph in makeup TikTok North West on TikTok | Credit: Kim and North/TikTok

In March, North took to TikTok in a since-deleted video with Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick to lip-sync to "Emo Girl" by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly, which was produced by Penelope's step-dad Travis Barker. The three smeared on black eyeshadow and black lipstick in the clip.

In December, North gave a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired makeup tutorial on TikTok.