Kim Kardashian Took Her Older Kids to Disneyland to Help with 'Transition' into a Family of Four

Disneyland makes everything easier — just ask Kim Kardashian West‘s kids North and Saint.

Just under two weeks after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her fourth child, son Psalm, with husband Kanye West, she took her older children to the Anaheim, California-based park for a day of fun with Kourtney Kardashian and her kids.

“The kids have been fine with the new baby, but it’s still a transition for them. The older kids have been demanding Kim’s attention, so Kim really wanted to make special time for them,” a family source tells PEOPLE of the purpose behind the magical outing.

“They all love Disneyland, so it was the perfect place to spend a fun afternoon,” the insider adds. “Otherwise, the family is great. Kim still isn’t back to work and is only focused on Mommy time. Kanye is back at work, but has had a lighter schedule as well.”

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North at Disneyland in May 2018

Psalm West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The Wests welcomed baby Psalm on May 9 via surrogate and eight days later, the proud new mom revealed his name on social media. Aside from Psalm, Saint and North, Kardashian West, 38, and the rapper also share 16-month-old daughter Chicago.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the KKW Beauty mogul said of her newborn son in her Twitter announcement, continuing in a separate post, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The baby’s biblical name comes amid West’s Sunday Service gatherings that Kardashian West has said is a “healing experience” for her husband, 41.

The West family Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the meaning behind her newest grandchild’s name this week, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that “The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible.”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect,” said Jenner, 63.

A source close to West previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the moniker was a reflection on the Yeezy designer’s recent renewed dedication to his Christian faith.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the insider shared. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”